South Tyneside’s Recycling Village set to close for improvement works
South Tyneside Council has confirmed that the borough’s Recycling Village is set to close so further improvement works can take place at the site, near the Middlefields Industrial Estate.
The works will mean that the Recycling Village will be closed to members of the public on Monday, February 24, and Tuesday, February 25.
Following the works, it will then reopen to South Tyneside residents on Wednesday, February 26.
Plans for improvements to the Recycling Village were approved by South Tyneside Council towards the end of last year.
A planning application, submitted by the Council, aimed to revamp the site with the “construction of a new gatehouse, addition of a canopy to the domestic bin store and the relocation and addition of parking”.
At the meeting in October, Council chief said that the work would “both rationalise and improve [the site’s] layout, so that it may operate more efficiently”, as well as “providing improvements to site safety”.
You can find more information on South Tyneside’s Recycling Village by visiting: https://www.southtyneside.gov.uk/article/2771/Overview.
