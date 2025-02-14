South Tyneside’s Recycling Village set to close for improvement works

Further improvement works are set to take place at South Tyneside’s Recycling Village.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Tyneside Council has confirmed that the borough’s Recycling Village is set to close so further improvement works can take place at the site, near the Middlefields Industrial Estate.

The works will mean that the Recycling Village will be closed to members of the public on Monday, February 24, and Tuesday, February 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Tyneside Recycling Village. | Local Democracy Reporting Service

Following the works, it will then reopen to South Tyneside residents on Wednesday, February 26.

A planning application, submitted by the Council, aimed to revamp the site with the “construction of a new gatehouse, addition of a canopy to the domestic bin store and the relocation and addition of parking”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the meeting in October, Council chief said that the work would “both rationalise and improve [the site’s] layout, so that it may operate more efficiently”, as well as “providing improvements to site safety”.

You can find more information on South Tyneside’s Recycling Village by visiting: https://www.southtyneside.gov.uk/article/2771/Overview.