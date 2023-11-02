South Tyneside’s top 8 sandwich shops to try on Sandwich Day 2023

South Shields, Boldon, Hebburn and beyond are full of great places for a midday meal.

Using Google Reviews, we’ve picked out some of the best sandwich shops that the towns in South Tyneside have to offer.

National Sandwich Day falls on Friday, November 3 this year and celebrates the humble snack.

Whether you are looking for a new place to spend your lunch at work or just want to try something as you pass through a town, these are the top sandwich shops to pick up some lunch across the region.

1 . Faulkner's Deli Faulkner’s Deli on Stanhope Road in South Shields has a 4.8 rating from 42 reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Granny's Kitchen Granny’s Kitchen on Westoe Road in South Shields has a 4.7 rating from 75 reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Up North Up North next to South Shields’ Westoe Village Park has a 4.7 rating from 49 Google reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales