News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
These are the top rated sandwich shops across South Tyneside according to Google reviews.These are the top rated sandwich shops across South Tyneside according to Google reviews.
These are the top rated sandwich shops across South Tyneside according to Google reviews.

South Tyneside’s top 8 sandwich shops to try on Sandwich Day 2023

South Shields, Boldon, Hebburn and beyond are full of great places for a midday meal.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 15:31 GMT

Using Google Reviews, we’ve picked out some of the best sandwich shops that the towns in South Tyneside have to offer.

National Sandwich Day falls on Friday, November 3 this year and celebrates the humble snack.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Whether you are looking for a new place to spend your lunch at work or just want to try something as you pass through a town, these are the top sandwich shops to pick up some lunch across the region.

Faulkner’s Deli on Stanhope Road in South Shields has a 4.8 rating from 42 reviews.

1. Faulkner's Deli

Faulkner’s Deli on Stanhope Road in South Shields has a 4.8 rating from 42 reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Granny’s Kitchen on Westoe Road in South Shields has a 4.7 rating from 75 reviews.

2. Granny's Kitchen

Granny’s Kitchen on Westoe Road in South Shields has a 4.7 rating from 75 reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Up North next to South Shields’ Westoe Village Park has a 4.7 rating from 49 Google reviews.

3. Up North

Up North next to South Shields’ Westoe Village Park has a 4.7 rating from 49 Google reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Blacks Corner Deli at St Bede’s, East Boldon has a 4.7 rating from 43 reviews.

4. Blacks Corner Deli

Blacks Corner Deli at St Bede’s, East Boldon has a 4.7 rating from 43 reviews. Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:South ShieldsBoldonSouth TynesideGoogleHebburn