South Tyneside's top sandwich shops to try on British Sandwich Week 2024

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 20th May 2024, 13:55 BST

South Shields, Boldon, Hebburn and beyond are full of great places for a midday meal.

Using Google Reviews, we’ve picked out some of the best sandwich shops that the towns in South Tyneside have to offer.

British Sandwich Week starts on Monday, May 22 this year and celebrates the humble snack and the impact it has on the UK economy.

Whether you are looking for a new place to spend your lunch at work or just want to try something as you pass through a town, these are the top sandwich shops to pick up some lunch across the region.

These are the top rated sandwich shops across South Tyneside according to Google reviews.

These are the top rated sandwich shops across South Tyneside according to Google reviews. Photo: Other 3rd Party/Google Maps

Faulkner’s Deli on Stanhope Road in South Shields has a 4.8 rating from 49 reviews.

2. Faulkner's Deli

Faulkner’s Deli on Stanhope Road in South Shields has a 4.8 rating from 49 reviews. Photo: Google

Bon Appetit on South Shields' Wenlock Road has a 4.8 rating from 22 reviews.

3. Bon Appetit

Bon Appetit on South Shields' Wenlock Road has a 4.8 rating from 22 reviews. Photo: Google

Up North next to South Shields’ Westoe Village Park has a 4.7 rating from 78 Google reviews.

4. Up North

Up North next to South Shields’ Westoe Village Park has a 4.7 rating from 78 Google reviews. Photo: Google

