South Shields Magistrates Court.

A sozzled South Tyneside pubgoer celebrated an England football win by ‘unleashing’ attacks he could not recall on his partner and two of her friends.

Mark Seales, 34, ripped hair from the head of one victim and caused bruising to his girlfriend when he lashed out while being driven home after the game.

Seales, of John Williamson Street, Tyne Dock, inflicted pain on the third woman due to an existing medical problem, borough magistrates heard.

The thug boozed at The Dunes at South Shields seafront while England beat Switzerland in the quarter finals of the European Championship on Saturday, July 6.

But he made inappropriate comments about his partner’s mother at the start of the journey – and attacked when told to button up, prosecutor Gurjot Kaur said.

Magistrates adjourned the case and ordered an all-options report, meaning Seales could be jailed when later sentenced at the same court.

Ms Kaur added: “The defendant had been drinking. He had been out to watch the England match.

“One of the friends was driving them home. He started making inappropriate remarks including with his partner’s mother, and was asked to stop.

“The defendant appears to unleash a spree of violence towards all the women.

“There were multiple punches, as well as clawing and stabs when they got out of the vehicle.

“His partner has lost hair and believes she lost consciousness, and a friend suffered bruising to part of her body.

“The other lady has existing medical problems and was caused pain.

“In interview, and to his credit, he did say that he couldn’t recollect anything that had happened that evening but accepted that all accounts were truthful.

“This was a prolonged and persistent assault upon three women. In terms of aggravating factors, one is domestic, and the defendant was intoxicated.”

Seales, a dad, who has 13 previous convictions from 16 offences, pleaded guilty to three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

David Forrester, defending, said: “He is aghast at his behaviour. He has a child with his partner.

“He told the police that he drank while watching the England match at a pub and can’t remember anything until he woke up the next morning.

“It has to be accepted that what’s gone on is prolonged, but the injuries are not overly substantial. It was certainly a very, very unpleasant incident. He is remorseful.”

Magistrates granted Seales bail to be sentenced on Wednesday, July 31, on condition he does not enter Alnwick Road and Stoddard Street, both South Shields.