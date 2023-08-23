A passionate make-up artist who is thriving in special effects make-up hopes her work will gain her some recognition as she aims to land a career a television.

Jade Benton of Whiteleas, South Shields made the decision to become self employed after her five-year-old son Logan became unwell at just a few weeks old with breathing problems and constant hospital trips meant she needed to find work which could be flexible.

She got more into delivering beauty services and during lockdown Jade decided she wanted to start up her own business and began buying characters and bouncy castle to provide kids entertainment before moving onto face painting.

Jade's son Logan painted as The Hulk

Jade creates cuts with special effects make up

Jade, 30 who is naturally artistic, found this was her calling and began to develop her face painting skills. Although she is self-taught she has done a number of courses to develop her skills.

More recently Jade has been practising special effects make-up as she sees this as an opportunity for a turning point in her career.

She makes all the ingredients for the special effects make-up herself which doesn't contain harmful chemicals and works on all skin types. Some of the special effects she's been working on include cuts, burns and bruises.

She said: "My dream would be to get into TV work creating special effect make-up for accidents. Working on something like Casualty would be amazing.

"I always get good feedback from customers and they like what I do. I enjoy what I do and I'd really like the chance to take my business forward and achieve something with it."

With Halloween just around the corner Jade already has a lot of bookings as her Halloween make-up proves popular with customers.

The make-up artist who works with The Red Sky Foundation provides face painting packages including glitter tattoos and coloured hair pieces for any event.