A painting of Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup parade has been donated to support the work of The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.

Kevin Day painted ‘The Parade’ from the end of Percy Street during the citywide celebration of Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup win in March.

Painting 'en plein air,' that is recording his subject matter straight onto his board from life, is Kevin’s usual method but painting during a cup parade proved particularly challenging.

A painting from Newcastle United's Carabao Cup parade is to be raffled for the Bobby Robson Foundation. | Bobby Robson Foundation

Kevin, a professional artist from South Shields, says: “I knew I wanted to paint that moment when the whole city came together to celebrate the cup win.

“It was challenging to paint because it was quite windy that day and I had to secure my board to the railings. I’d done some prep a couple of days before but then the weather and the light was so different on the day of the parade that I had to start again from scratch.

“I did the background in the morning and then added the people and the bus. It was quite an experience watching the crowds grow as the day went on. Then it started to get really crazy.

“The atmosphere was so special I had goosebumps. It was just a sea of black and white and the bus in the middle of it all as a black silhouette.

“Even before I put paint on the board, I knew I wouldn’t be able to keep or sell the painting. The moment was just too big.

“It seemed absolutely right to me to donate it to help The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation. It was a moment beyond football, it was a day when people came together to celebrate success and to feel a pride in their city.

Kevin Day with his painting | Bobby Robson Foundation

“And, like almost everyone, my family’s been affected by cancer, so I know how important the work funded by Sir Bobby’s Foundation is.”

The painting is being raffled to allow everyone who enters the chance to win it and tickets cost £10 and are available online from The Biscuit Factory in Ouseburn.

On behalf of The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation, Mark Robson, says: “We’re very grateful to Kevin and The Biscuit Factory for their thoughtful and generous support.

“Kevin’s clearly a very talented artist and to be able to capture such a special scene and, to do it with all the crowds and excitement of the day, is remarkable.

“The Parade is a special painting and whoever is lucky enough to win it will have a unique memento of an unforgettable occasion for supporters of Newcastle United.”