Specsavers in South Shields receives huge funding boost for store and staff

The store has recently undergone a store refit and hired six new members of staff.

New staff at the store in South Shields

The partners at Specsavers South Shields have made a six-figure cash commitment to the local optitians thanks to a £150,000 investment in the store and its staff.

The South Shields opticians has recently undergone a store refit and hired six new members of staff – retail manager Nicola Kelly and optical assistants Destiny Price, Samantha Sudder, Claire Southern, Rebecca Brider and Helena Clark.

New staff at Specsavers South Shields

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investments in the store include new frame displays, complete with lit space and new digitised window displays, replacing the traditional poster model of old.

A ‘welcome wall’ has also been created which the brand hopes will make customers instantly feel connected to the store owners and professional staff, who now have their own wall showing their names and positions.

Further to this, all consulting rooms have been painted to look more contemporary, with a forest green feature wall being included. A lick of paint has also been added to give the store a refresh.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Specsavers South Shields retail director Mel Moore said: "My hope is that our new retail manager Nicola will guide the team in providing first class service to our loyal customers, some of whom have been with us for 30-plus years."

The store celebrated its 30th anniversary this summer.

"Our store refit has been warmly welcomed not only by our customers but also the team as its equally important that they have a nice environment to work" added Moore.

"Having invested in extra staff, our customers will benefit from having more colleagues who will be available to assist them with their individual eyecare needs, from sight tests to contact lenses to frame selection.

"I am proud of the existing team who have proactively supported our new colleagues, but equally proud of how our new members have fit, quickly acquiring the knowledge and skills required to work in optics.