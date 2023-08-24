Almost one in five of all grades at St Wilfrid's were Grade 7 or above, with exceptional performances from many students.

It comes one week after 40% of A Level students at the college, which is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, achieved at least one A or A* grade.

Denise Ritchie, Head of School said: “We are thrilled for all our students.

“They have shown outstanding resilience and determination throughout their tough academic journey.

“They are a fantastic cohort and they should be very proud of their hard work and support for each other.”

Many of the students will remain at St Wilfrid’s to study in the sixth form.

Mrs Ritchie added: “Our students should be immensely proud of what they have achieved, and we wish them the best of luck for the future.

“We are delighted that so many of our students have chosen to continue their learning journey with us in our Sixth Form and we look forward to welcoming them back to school in September.”

St Wilfrid's pupils celebrate GCSE results

Aditya Menon achieved six grade 9s, three 8s, and one seven. He said: “I’m surprised by my GCSE’s.

“My advice to students sitting exams next year is to do lots of practice exam papers to get the exam technique.”

Mia Glendenning achieved two grade 9s, two 8s, three 7s, two 6s and one distinction.

She said: “We all put in a lot of hard work and it’s all paid off.

“I’m really proud of myself!”

Keira Hall was praised for making excellent progress in all her subjects.

She said: “I’m really happy with my results!”

Eva Ambelez-Clayton said she was “so happy and proud” after achieving three 9s, three 8s, three 7s and one 6.

Blake Walker described his one grade 9, six 8s, two 7s and one distinction as “not too shabby”.

Ryan Dobson was also “very happy” with his results, after achieving three 9s, two 8s, four 7s and a 5.

Lili Tron said she was “chuffed to bits” after achieving a 9, four 8s, two 7s, two 6s and one distinction.

Faye Allcoat was the school’s top performer with seven 9s and three 8s. Other high achievers included Olivia Gibson who got three 9s, four 8s, two 7s and one 6.

Nationally, GCSE results have fallen for a second year running with 68.2% of all grades marked at grades 4 and above.

The fall in passes is due to England’s plan to bring grades back down after a spike in top results during the Covid pandemic.