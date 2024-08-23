Staff and pupils at Mortimer Community College celebrate ‘positive’ GCSE results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

GCSE results at South Shields’ Mortimer Community College demonstrate “excellent progress”.

Staff and pupils at Mortimer Community College, in South Shields, are celebrating following a “positive” set of GCSE results on Thursday, August 22.

The 2024 GCSE results revealed that the school, on Reading Road, saw improvements in subjects such as maths, religious education, Spanish, art and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Hignett, the school’s headteacher, has stated that the exam results demonstrate “excellent progress” for Year 11.

It was a "positive" round of GCSE results for Mortimer Community College. | Other 3rd Party

He commented: “Exam outcomes have indicated that our students have performed well in both the academic and vocational pathways, especially with regards to progress.

“This set of GCSE and BTEC results at Mortimer highlights the strength of the quality of education, underpinned by the exceptional support that all our staff give to our students.

“I am particularly pleased with the improving results registered in Maths, RE, Spanish and Art, to name a few, where students have performed very positively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This set of results demonstrates the incredible hard work of our students and staff and reflects the students’ hard work and commitment to their studies.”

Pupils headed into school on Thursday (August 22) to get their results. | Other 3rd Party

Simon also heaped praise on the school’s community for their efforts in helping the pupils achieve their grades and wished them well for the future.

He added: “Staff in the school always go above and beyond to support and prepare their students for their exams, through excellent teaching and regular intervention sessions after school and in the holidays.

“I would like to thank staff, students and our Mortimer families for all their support and hard work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Being at Mortimer is about being in a team and supporting each other, that everyone always does. Well done to you all.

“I would like to wish all our amazing young people all the very best for their future. Good luck!”

Councillor Liz McHugh, Lead Member for Children and Families Social Care & Education and Skills at South Tyneside Council, has praised pupils across the borough for their efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mortimer Community College saw improved results in a number of subjects. | Other 3rd Party

Cllr McHugh commented: "Well done to our young people who are to be commended for these results.

"Behind every young person's success are the efforts of their parents and carers and, of course, our dedicated teaching and support staff.

“Everyone who touches the lives of our young people will have played a role in helping them achieve success but ultimately it is our young people today who must take the credit.

“Congratulations go to you all."