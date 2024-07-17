Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The headteacher and reception teacher at Ashley Academy are both set to retire.

Staff, parents and pupils at Ashley Academy, on Temple Park Road, are saying farewell to two members of staff who have more than 60 combined years of teaching experience.

Denise Todd, the headteacher of the South Shields school, and Angela Hotchkiss, the school’s reception teacher, are both set to retire at the end of the school year this Friday (July 19).

Angela, who is an early years foundation stage (EYFS) lead, has worked at Ashley Academy (formally Ashley Primary) since she qualified as a primary school teacher more than 30 years ago.

Denise has worked as a teacher for 32 years and has been a headteacher for more than 20 years - 17 of which have been spent at Ashley Academy.

Both teachers have seen generations of children pass through the South Shields school and have even taught the parents of some of the current pupils.

When speaking about leaving the school, Denise commented: “My 17 years at Ashley have been very happy and whilst I will miss the children, staff, parents and grandparents, I am very confident that the school will continue to go from strength to strength.”

The school’s community has told the Gazette that they are “very sad to see them leave” and have wished both of them well as they embark on their retirement.

One member of staff stated: “They have both endlessly worked in education their whole careers but it is now time for them to move on and enjoy what retirement brings.”