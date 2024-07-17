Staff and pupils at South Shields’ Ashley Academy bid farewell to two retiring teachers

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 17th Jul 2024, 13:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The headteacher and reception teacher at Ashley Academy are both set to retire.

Staff, parents and pupils at Ashley Academy, on Temple Park Road, are saying farewell to two members of staff who have more than 60 combined years of teaching experience.

Denise Todd, the headteacher of the South Shields school, and Angela Hotchkiss, the school’s reception teacher, are both set to retire at the end of the school year this Friday (July 19).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Angela, who is an early years foundation stage (EYFS) lead, has worked at Ashley Academy (formally Ashley Primary) since she qualified as a primary school teacher more than 30 years ago.

Other 3rd Party

Denise has worked as a teacher for 32 years and has been a headteacher for more than 20 years - 17 of which have been spent at Ashley Academy.

Both teachers have seen generations of children pass through the South Shields school and have even taught the parents of some of the current pupils.

When speaking about leaving the school, Denise commented: “My 17 years at Ashley have been very happy and whilst I will miss the children, staff, parents and grandparents, I am very confident that the school will continue to go from strength to strength.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stay up to date with the Shields Gazette’s latest headlines and get a newsletter delivered to your inbox

The school’s community has told the Gazette that they are “very sad to see them leave” and have wished both of them well as they embark on their retirement.

One member of staff stated: “They have both endlessly worked in education their whole careers but it is now time for them to move on and enjoy what retirement brings.”

Related topics:TeachersParentsSouth ShieldsPrimary schoolretirement

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice