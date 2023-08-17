The Albert Road Surgery, in Jarrow, was visited by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) over a three-day period in July.

During the inspection, the CQC measure GP surgeries against five areas to assess if services are safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

To assess the practice against the above areas, CQC inspectors carry out staff interviews, clinical searches and reviews of records, along with the site visit.

The Albert Road Surgery was rated as ‘good’ in all five areas, meaning that it retained its overall rating of ‘good’.

Albert Road Surgery, in Jarrow, has been rated a ‘good’ by the Care Quality Commission. Photo: Google Maps.

Following the inspection, Tara Burrell, the Chief Executive Officer at South Tyneside Health Collaboration, said: “It comes as no surprise that due to the hard work of the practice staff that they have attained a good rating from the CQC.

“We are tremendously proud of the practice and are delighted that they have been recognised for delivering exceptional patient care.”

Following its inspection, the CQC concluded the at the Albert Road Surgery provides care in a way that keeps patients safe and protected them from avoidable harm.

There is comprehensive systems in place to keep patients safe, which is considered current best practice.

CQC findings also showed that projects and audits had been carried out egularly with positive outcomes for patients and the practice had effective systems in place that ensured patients received effective care and treatment that met their needs.

Other areas highlighted as good were the way complaints and significant events were dealt with in accordance with the practice policy and were discussed to help improve practice.