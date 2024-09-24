Staff at a South Tyneside District Hospital ward celebrate accreditation status

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A nursing team at South Tyneside District Hospital is celebrating achieving Ward Accreditation status.

Ward 8 at South Tyneside District Hospital was become the first at the South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust to gain its Ward Accreditation (WA) status.

The ward is a care of the older persons’ ward and is led by ward manager Ann Callaghan.

It follows the recent launch of the Ward and Department Accreditation system - with more than 40 other areas in the Trust joining the process.

Bosses at the Trust have confirmed that these areas are expected to achieve accreditation in the coming weeks and months.

Ken Bremner, chief executive at South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, presenting Ward 8's manager Ann Callaghan and her team with their Ward Accreditation certificate. | Other 3rd Party

While all wards and units across the Trust have a high standard of care, cleanliness and management, the WA scheme was set up by the NHS to measure, evaluate and continuously improve across the organisation.

In order to gain accreditation, teams must report 100% compliance against all standards for three months in a row - with audits carried out every three months to ensure that standards are maintained.

Ward 8 at South Tyneside District Hospital has been followed in WA by B26 at Sunderland Royal Hospital - managed Bethan Harris.

The Trust’s Chief Executive Ken Bremner MBE and other Trust leaders presented Ann, Bethan and their teams with a framed certificate at a celebration event.

He said: “Achieving Ward Accreditation is a long process and I know both of these ward managers are proud of reaching this moment and will share this recognition with their team.

“These wards are a beacon of excellence and now other areas are working to follow in their footsteps.”

Speaking after achieving WA, Ann commented: “Delivering excellence in patient care is what our team strive for on a daily basis.

“I am delighted that the hard work of every member of the team has been recognised.”

The Accreditation process has been developed to bring together key measures and standards of management and nursing care on wards and departments.

It is also an aspect of South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust’s vision of ‘Excellence in all that we do’.