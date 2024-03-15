Staff at Sea Change in South Shields celebrate hitting a £20,000 fundraising target to remain open
Sea Change, on Ocean Road in South Shields, was facing closure following a £20,000 backdated energy bill along with rising monthly costs.
The news was announced on social media earlier this year, resulting in the café receiving an outpouring of support and donations in the hopes that it would remain open.
The business was founded five years ago by Sarah Farrell-Forster as a way of offering jobs to people with autism and other additional needs.
Thankfully, on Tuesday, March 12, Sea Change announced that it had finally hit its £20,000 target.
Sarah has explained to the Gazette how it felt when the fundraiser reached its goal and gave an insight into how the money will help the business going forward.
She said: "It is amazing, the whole team are so happy and we can't believe it.
"It is a big relief and we are now more secure for the future in terms of staying open and staff jobs.
"The support from the local community and all over the country was so overwhelming and it means the world to us."
"Because of the Crowdfunder, it means that we can continue hopefully for the distant future and we have already got new staff members joining us.
"There are also plans to offer more employment opportunities and training for neurodiverse adults in the area."