Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The news was announced on social media earlier this year, resulting in the café receiving an outpouring of support and donations in the hopes that it would remain open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The business was founded five years ago by Sarah Farrell-Forster as a way of offering jobs to people with autism and other additional needs.

Sarah Farrell-Forster (middle) with the Sea Change staff team.

Thankfully, on Tuesday, March 12, Sea Change announced that it had finally hit its £20,000 target.

Sarah has explained to the Gazette how it felt when the fundraiser reached its goal and gave an insight into how the money will help the business going forward.

She said: "It is amazing, the whole team are so happy and we can't believe it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is a big relief and we are now more secure for the future in terms of staying open and staff jobs.

"The support from the local community and all over the country was so overwhelming and it means the world to us."

"Because of the Crowdfunder, it means that we can continue hopefully for the distant future and we have already got new staff members joining us.