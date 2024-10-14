Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A stag do company boss has pleaded with lads to ditch ‘boring, unfunny and offensive’ jokes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Geordie party organiser Last Night of Freedom is fed up of people requesting the names of famous sex offenders when personalising t-shirts for groups of stags.

Managing director Matt Mavir said that while the majority of his customers come up with witty one-liners or in-jokes that will have a group of mates rolling in tears of laughter, an increasing number of requests are simply going too far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We all enjoy a laugh but we also know when it goes too far,” said Matt.

Tell us what's happening in your area.

“I get that stag groups want to stand out while they’re away, but this sort of thing is boring and displays a rubbish sense of humour, and that doesn’t even mention how offensive it is.

“Quite frankly, I can’t believe that we have to spell this out to people in 2024.”

Matt’s firm organises stag and hen dos for thousands every year, sending people across the UK, Europe and even further afield on their last night of freedom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has also invested in cutting edge new equipment to offer bespoke printing from its 15,000 sq ft Gateshead warehouse.

But Matt says that the rise in puerile requests has led to the firm tightening up how it deals with t-shirt orders – introducing a list of ‘banned names’ which sees the majority of offensive orders rejected.

“We’ve got to the point that if we see a rise in requests for a particular celebrity to be featured on a t-shirt, we need to check the news to see if they are 'safe' to print,” he continued.

“And there’s a long list of predictable names that a small number of people keep requesting – if they do, it’s an automatic rejection.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company will not print anything on personalised products which references sexual crimes, criminal activity, religious intolerance, racism, disability, mental health, volatile political matters, animal abuse or nudity.

Any photographs supplied by customers must also not contravene these guidelines, while best men must have permission of those featured in a picture to use it.