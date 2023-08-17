This year, for its 11th edition, the much-loved, family-friendly Hardwick Festival in County Durham has added an additional day. It takes place over three days from Friday 18 to Sunday 20 August. The main stage features more big names than ever. In addition to the Saturday and Sunday headliners The Kooks and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Hardwick Festival plays host to guitar hero Johnny Marr, alt-rock heroes The Vaccines, indie legends The Cribs and pop favourite Melanie C.

Headlining Friday is Haçienda Classical, a magnificent celebration of the iconic Manchester club with an orchestrated twist. The continuous live DJ set will spin the biggest tracks of the era alongside a full orchestra, choir and guest vocalists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Hardwick Festival returns this weekend

Dance music enthusiasts will also get their fix throughout the weekend with a heavy-hitting lineup of internationally renowned DJs.

Legendary New York DJ and remixer, Dennis Ferrer brings his heady mix of house and soulful techno to Hardwick Festival’s dance-focused Courtyard stage on Saturday.

Low Steppa, one of the most influential house music artists of the moment, headlines on Sunday, with ‘First Lady’ of Defected Records, Sam Devine and BBC Radio 1 DJ Arielle Free also on the bill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Charles’ much-loved Funk & Soul Club is ready to light up the main stage on Friday with his infectious mix of classic funk, soul and disco.

FRIDAY

Main stage

16:00 - Keith Martin

18:00 - The Owl

19:30 - Craig Charles

20:45 - Hacienda Classical

Treehouse Arena

16:00 - Pete Wharrier

18:00 - Luke Una

20:00 - Smoove & Turrell

SATURDAY

Main Stage

12:45 - The Redroom

13:45 - Tom A Smith

14:45 - The Pale White

15.45 - Nieva Ella

16:45 - Scouting For Girls

18:00 - Melanie C

18:30 - The Vaccines

21:00 - The Kooks

The Courtyard

12:30 - Mark Hutchinson

14:00 - Mike Johnson

15:30 - Clara Da Costa

17:00 - Ryan McDermott

18:30 - Loeca

19:45 - Sorley

21:15 - Dennis Ferrer

Treehouse Arena

15:00 - Girlband

16:00 The War

18:00 - Riding The Low

18:45 - From The Jam

19:45 - Kevin & Perry DJ Set

20:45 - The Owl

21:45 - DJ Mike Johnson

Into the Forest

13:00 - James Parker

14:15 - Tony Hutchinson

15:45 - Bob Jeffries

18:00 - DJ Pippi

19:45 - HiFi Sean

SUNDAY

Main Stage

12:45 - Lizzie Esau

13:30 - Liam Fender

14:30 - Megan McKenna

15:45 - Lottery Winners

17:00 - Andrew Cushin

18:15 - The Cribs

19:45 - Johnny Marr

21:15 - Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds

The Courtyard

12:00 - James Parker

13:30 - Kev Cannon & Tony Hutchinson

15:30 - DJ Pippi

17:00 - Jeremy Healy

18:30 - Arielle Free

20:00 - Sam Divine

21:30 - Low Steppa

Treehouse Arena

13:15 - The Kairos

14:15 - The Voluntears

15:45 - Afflecks Palace

16:45 - Corella

17:45 - The Skinner Brothers

18:45 - CVC

19:45 - Ten City

21:00 DJ Linden C

Into The Forest

13:00 - Jake George B2B Charlie Bell

14:30 - Mark Hutchinson

15:45 - Angel

17:00 - Ryan McDermott

18:00 - Clara Da Costa

19:00 - Simon Gibb

20:00 Bob Jeffries

Known for its family-friendly atmosphere and beautiful setting, the event organisers offer an array of amazing experiences for all ages.= Child-friendly entertainment includes magic shows, ventriloquists, Punch & Judy, children’s workshops, interactive discos, and a fun fair.

There are rides for all ages of kids from big inflatable slides and merry go rounds for the smaller kids through to dodgems and fairground thrill rides for the adults. There will also be some comedy and circus acts on display.

The festival hosts a range of bars as well as wide variety of food vendors including Greek food, Indian food, pizzas and more.