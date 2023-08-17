Stage times for this weekend's Hardwick Live Festival
The complete list of stage times for this weekend's three-day Hardwick Live Festival.
This year, for its 11th edition, the much-loved, family-friendly Hardwick Festival in County Durham has added an additional day. It takes place over three days from Friday 18 to Sunday 20 August. The main stage features more big names than ever. In addition to the Saturday and Sunday headliners The Kooks and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Hardwick Festival plays host to guitar hero Johnny Marr, alt-rock heroes The Vaccines, indie legends The Cribs and pop favourite Melanie C.
Headlining Friday is Haçienda Classical, a magnificent celebration of the iconic Manchester club with an orchestrated twist. The continuous live DJ set will spin the biggest tracks of the era alongside a full orchestra, choir and guest vocalists.
Dance music enthusiasts will also get their fix throughout the weekend with a heavy-hitting lineup of internationally renowned DJs.
Legendary New York DJ and remixer, Dennis Ferrer brings his heady mix of house and soulful techno to Hardwick Festival’s dance-focused Courtyard stage on Saturday.
Low Steppa, one of the most influential house music artists of the moment, headlines on Sunday, with ‘First Lady’ of Defected Records, Sam Devine and BBC Radio 1 DJ Arielle Free also on the bill.
Craig Charles’ much-loved Funk & Soul Club is ready to light up the main stage on Friday with his infectious mix of classic funk, soul and disco.
FRIDAY
Main stage
- 16:00 - Keith Martin
- 18:00 - The Owl
- 19:30 - Craig Charles
- 20:45 - Hacienda Classical
Treehouse Arena
- 16:00 - Pete Wharrier
- 18:00 - Luke Una
- 20:00 - Smoove & Turrell
SATURDAY
Main Stage
- 12:45 - The Redroom
- 13:45 - Tom A Smith
- 14:45 - The Pale White
- 15.45 - Nieva Ella
- 16:45 - Scouting For Girls
- 18:00 - Melanie C
- 18:30 - The Vaccines
- 21:00 - The Kooks
The Courtyard
- 12:30 - Mark Hutchinson
- 14:00 - Mike Johnson
- 15:30 - Clara Da Costa
- 17:00 - Ryan McDermott
- 18:30 - Loeca
- 19:45 - Sorley
- 21:15 - Dennis Ferrer
Treehouse Arena
- 15:00 - Girlband
- 16:00 The War
- 18:00 - Riding The Low
- 18:45 - From The Jam
- 19:45 - Kevin & Perry DJ Set
- 20:45 - The Owl
- 21:45 - DJ Mike Johnson
Into the Forest
- 13:00 - James Parker
- 14:15 - Tony Hutchinson
- 15:45 - Bob Jeffries
- 18:00 - DJ Pippi
- 19:45 - HiFi Sean
SUNDAY
Main Stage
- 12:45 - Lizzie Esau
- 13:30 - Liam Fender
- 14:30 - Megan McKenna
- 15:45 - Lottery Winners
- 17:00 - Andrew Cushin
- 18:15 - The Cribs
- 19:45 - Johnny Marr
- 21:15 - Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
The Courtyard
- 12:00 - James Parker
- 13:30 - Kev Cannon & Tony Hutchinson
- 15:30 - DJ Pippi
- 17:00 - Jeremy Healy
- 18:30 - Arielle Free
- 20:00 - Sam Divine
- 21:30 - Low Steppa
Treehouse Arena
- 13:15 - The Kairos
- 14:15 - The Voluntears
- 15:45 - Afflecks Palace
- 16:45 - Corella
- 17:45 - The Skinner Brothers
- 18:45 - CVC
- 19:45 - Ten City
- 21:00 DJ Linden C
Into The Forest
- 13:00 - Jake George B2B Charlie Bell
- 14:30 - Mark Hutchinson
- 15:45 - Angel
- 17:00 - Ryan McDermott
- 18:00 - Clara Da Costa
- 19:00 - Simon Gibb
- 20:00 Bob Jeffries
Known for its family-friendly atmosphere and beautiful setting, the event organisers offer an array of amazing experiences for all ages.= Child-friendly entertainment includes magic shows, ventriloquists, Punch & Judy, children’s workshops, interactive discos, and a fun fair.
There are rides for all ages of kids from big inflatable slides and merry go rounds for the smaller kids through to dodgems and fairground thrill rides for the adults. There will also be some comedy and circus acts on display.
The festival hosts a range of bars as well as wide variety of food vendors including Greek food, Indian food, pizzas and more.
For more information and to buy tickets, visit hardwickfestival.ticketline.co.uk