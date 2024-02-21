Stalker who proposed to partner within a week and then threatened victim is jailed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A stalker who proposed to his new partner within a week then warned "watch your back every day of your life" after they split has been put behind bars.

During an eight-month relationship Paul Brown constantly checked the woman's phone, alienated her friends and family and accused her of cheating even when she was spending time with her terminally ill mother.

Newcastle Crown Court heard after the "toxic" relationship ended, Brown sent abusive and threatening texts, emails, made voice calls branding her a "wh*re, sl*t, sl*g and prostitute" and lurked outside her home.

The victim said in an impact statement she was left scared to leave her house or go anywhere alone and added: "He has turned me into someone I no longer recognise. I put my full trust in him, which I now know is a life changing mistake.

"I fell in love with someone who doesn't seem to be real.

"The saying is true, love blinds you."

Brown, 51, of Frobisher Street, Hebburn, South Tyneside, admitted controlling and coercive behaviour and stalking.

He insisted through his lawyer that the woman knew he would never harm her and said: "I wouldn't hurt anyone, I'm the gentlest giant anyone could meet."

But Mr Recorder Moxon said Brown's offending was "months of deplorable behaviour towards a vulnerable woman" and locked him up for 30 months with an indefinite restraining order.

Prosecutor Ian Cook told the court the couple got together in June 2022 and said: "She would describe the relationship as toxic. At times he could be argumentative and controlling.

"He constantly checked her phone, he proposed to her within one week of the relationship starting.

"She visited her terminally ill mother every week. He would repeatedly accuse her of sleeping with her ex partner."

The court heard the victim believed Brown had accessed her social media account and "deleted or blocked" a woman who he had asked out for a drink.

He threatened to follow her when she went on a trip with her children and Mr Cook said she "lost a number of friends as a result of his conduct".

The court heard the relationship ended on Valentines Day 2023 because "she wasn't giving him the attention he wanted".

Mr Cook said: "At that time her mother had passed away and this had a significant impact on her mental and emotional health."

The court between April 27 and May 12 2023 Brown sent threatening text messages as well as 30 emails, 32 voice mails and loitered outside her home twice.

He told her: "I'm not going to leave you alone. The more you ignore me the more I won't stop."

Brown also warned: "I know where your mother's grave is as well."

He accused her of sleeping with other men and said he was going to get himself tested for HIV.

Brown said in another message: "You can change your number, you can change your email address, I know exactly where you are and what you are doing. I have two other people watching you as well."

And he told her: "If I was you I would watch your back every day of your life."

Fiona Lamb, defending, said Brown lost his wife four years ago and has struggled with the bereavement.

Miss Lamb said: "His relationship with this complainant was the first relationship he had since the death of his wife.

"He clearly acted in a way he should not have."