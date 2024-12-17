Stan’s annual Christmas display once again brings festive cheer to South Tyneside

Stan Yannetta, of Stan’s Auto’s, has once again hosted his annual Christmas display which raises money for different charities each year.

The popular display, in Heaton Gardens, South Shields, attracts people from right across South Tyneside, the wider North East, and beyond.

As is now tradition, Stan’s house is lit up in a range of festive lights, which is accompanied by his iconic ‘Stanta’ car.

The display also includes a range of Christmas characters, including the Grinch, Santa, reindeers, a nativity scene, and more.