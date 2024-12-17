Stan’s annual Christmas display once again brings festive cheer to South Tyneside

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 17th Dec 2024, 15:55 BST

A South Tyneside Christmas tradition is once again spreading festive joy.

Stan Yannetta, of Stan’s Auto’s, has once again hosted his annual Christmas display which raises money for different charities each year.

The popular display, in Heaton Gardens, South Shields, attracts people from right across South Tyneside, the wider North East, and beyond.

As is now tradition, Stan’s house is lit up in a range of festive lights, which is accompanied by his iconic ‘Stanta’ car.

Our range of free email newsletters bring South Tyneside’s latest news and sport to you - sign up online here

The display also includes a range of Christmas characters, including the Grinch, Santa, reindeers, a nativity scene, and more.

A big thank you to Steve Mcgrath for sharing these fantastic photos with us - take a look at Stan’s 2024 Christmas display.

1. Stan Yannetta's annual Christmas display

Steve Mcgrath

Photo Sales

2. Santa's grotto

Steve Mcgrath

Photo Sales

3. You're a mean one...

Steve Mcgrath

Photo Sales

4. Nativity scene

Steve Mcgrath

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ChristmasSouth TynesideSouth ShieldsPeopleNorth East
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice