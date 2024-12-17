Stan’s annual Christmas display once again brings festive cheer to South Tyneside

Stan Yannetta, of Stan’s Auto’s, has once again hosted his annual Christmas display which raises money for different charities each year.
The popular display, in Heaton Gardens, South Shields, attracts people from right across South Tyneside, the wider North East, and beyond.
As is now tradition, Stan’s house is lit up in a range of festive lights, which is accompanied by his iconic ‘Stanta’ car.
Our range of free email newsletters bring South Tyneside’s latest news and sport to you - sign up online here
The display also includes a range of Christmas characters, including the Grinch, Santa, reindeers, a nativity scene, and more.
A big thank you to Steve Mcgrath for sharing these fantastic photos with us - take a look at Stan’s 2024 Christmas display.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.