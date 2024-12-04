Members of the public are being asked not to visit loved ones in hospital if they feel unwell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leaders at South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust (STSFT) are calling for people to make sure they don’t give their loved ones flu or any other winter bugs this festive period.

The plea comes as the North East’s healthcare organisations see a rise in people in hospital with flu and other respiratory illnesses such as Covid-19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norovirus, also known as the winter vomiting bug and causes diarrhoea, is also a concern at this time of the year and can be easily spread in healthcare settings.

South Tyneside District Hospital. | Other 3rd Party

Those who feel unwell are being asked to stay away from visiting loved ones in hospital and to also think again about seeing anyone who is vulnerable in the local community.

Anyone coming into both South Tyneside District Hospital and the Sunderland Royal Hospital are asked to make sure they clean their hands when entering the buildings.

Dr Shaz Wahid, the Executive Medical Director of the SFSFT, has highlighted that winter illnesses only add to the already stretched NHS services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We always see a rise in demand for our services during winter and now we also have the added pressure of winter illnesses.

“I must stress, if you want to visit but feel ill, please stay away from our hospitals.

“We know people will want to see their friends or family member, but it will risk making them and other patients even more unwell.

“We have seen an increase in patients who need treatment for flu and Covid-19 and we are carefully managing these cases so that we don’t spread those infections further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, we also need to do everything we can to make sure further illness aren’t brought into our hospitals.

“We also want anyone who is eligible for their free flu and Covid jabs to be protected as soon as possible.

“The winter months are here for a long time yet and this is the best way to protect yourselves and others.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Shaz Wahid. | Other 3rd Party

The NHS Trust is also encouraging South Tyneside residents to stock up on items for their medicine cabinet and to get their repeat prescription request in now so that they have plenty of time to collect it attend of the Christmas and New Year period.

Dr Wahid added: “This is a very busy time of year for the NHS and we need people to use the right service. NHS 111 Online is always a good place to seek advice and will tell you where to get treatment, if it’s needed.

“We all need to do our bit to look after ourselves and each other, as well as make sure our Emergency Departments are able to treat those who are most seriously unwell or injured as a priority.”