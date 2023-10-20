Storm Babet has hit the Yorkshire and North East regions, bringing heavy rain and wind since early yesterday evening.

We are experiencing some disruption to power supply with just over 40,000 customers having been affected by a power cut so far.

We know how difficult it can be for our customers during a power cut and we will continue to work throughout the storm to get the power back on as quickly as possible.

Our teams responded quickly and have already managed to get approximately 75% of affected customers’ power back on. We will keep customers updated regularly via text message, on our website and on our social media channels.

The situation is fast-moving, and we will keep monitoring our progress to give affected customers the best estimate of when power is likely to be back on. This may change as the impact of the storm on the network becomes clear, and we need to ensure it is safe for our engineers to be working, but we will keep customers informed as soon as we know more.

Customer support vehicles have been deployed to some of the most affected areas and welfare support arrangements being coordinated to support customers. Keep an eye on our social media channels for updates.

For customers who are part of our Priority Services Membership, we will make sure you receive extra help and peace of mind if there is a power cut and we’ll contact you to let you know the time your power is likely to be back on, and of any additional help we may be able to provide. We can contact you regardless of the time of day, or night, by text message if we have a mobile phone number for you, or by calling you if we only have a landline number for you.

If you have been impacted by a power cut, please call 105 or report online: www.northernpowergrid.com/power-cuts.