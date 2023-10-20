Storm Babet: Weather warnings remain in place as wind and rain blast South Tyneside
Storm Babet hit the UK overnight and is now causing havoc across the North East.
Met Office yellow warnings are still in place for South Tyneside and the wider North East as Storm Babet brings heavy rain and wind to the North East at the end of this week.
A four day long weather warning was initially put in place at the start of the week with this being brought back to two days as the storm edged closer to the UK’s east coast.
Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.
The yellow weather warning for wind is currently in place until midday on Saturday, October 20 while the warning issued for rain is ongoing and expected to come to an end at 6am on Saturday.
The storm has already caused disruption across the North East with Tyne and Wear Metro suspended between Newcastle and North Shields due to a fallen tree.
Further updates from the public transport system have seen trains disrupted between Pelaw and South Hylton.
Elsewhere waves have been crashing against South Shields Pier throughout Friday morning with dramatic conditions expected to continue into the weekend.
The Met Office forecast is currently predicting winds reaching up to 33 miles per hour in South Shields throughout Friday with rain continuing until around midday on Saturday.
Other warnings are in place across the country with amber warnings in place across central areas and Scotland, although these are not expected to impact South Tyneside.