Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The North East has seen the first snowfall of winter this week, but how much more can we expect before the end of the year?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following weather warnings for snow and ice across the North East and wider north of England earlier this week, the region saw some snowfall on Tuesday and Wednesday, although this was not enough to cause any widespread issues.

But with Christmas now only a month or so away, what can we expect over the coming days and weeks?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Snow and storms have hit South Tyneside this week. | National World

When will dry weather return to South Tyneside?

After a wet and grey start to the weekend, the Met Office is predicting a drier end to the week on Sunday with skies clearing into next week.

Highs of 12°C are expected to cloe the week with cloudy skies making way for a clear afternoon on Sunday, November 24.

Moving into next week, the Met Office is predicting much of the same, albeit slightly cooler.

Highs of 7°C to 8°C are expected through the final week of November with clear skies continuing until around Thursday when cloud cover returns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office’s medium to long range forecast for the coming days runs until Friday, November 6 and says: “Into December, and while signals are mixed it looks most likely that high pressure may re-assert itself close to or over the UK, with temperatures generally near average, but some overnight frost is likely, and rather cold by day where any fog persists.

The long term forecast from Saturday, December 7 until Saturday, December 21 and reads: “The start of this period looks like being largely settled, with high pressure close to if not over the UK. However as we move further into December there are signs that it will become less settled with west or northwesterly types preferred.

“These will bring some wetter and windier interludes with a risk of some snow, especially for hills in the north. These conditions look more likely to dominate towards the middle of December. Temperatures generally close to average through the period.”

There is currently minimal chances of snow according to the forecast.