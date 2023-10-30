Storm Ciarán: Met Office issue another yellow rain warning for North East this week

Heavy rain is expected across the North East this week

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the end of this week.

The impacted area covers the majority of the North East, including all the Northumberland coast, Newcastle and South Tyneside.

Issued on Monday morning, two days are covered by the warning with rain expected throughout the coming days. The warning in its current state is in place from 6am on Thursday, November 2 and will run 24 hours until 6am on Friday, November 3.

The North East has only just recovered from a bout of storm warnings from Storm Babet, which hit the east coast of the UK earlier in October.

Much like previous warnings, the Met Office is telling the public there is a small chance of flooding occuring to businesses and homes while public transport services may be impacted by the heavy rainfall.

Spray and flooding on roads may also lead to difficult driving conditions for some drivers.

This weather front was named over the weekend as Storm Ciarán.