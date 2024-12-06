Storm Darragh: Shields Ferry services set to be suspended as 70mph winds expected
The Shields Ferry service will not be running on Saturday, December 7, due to the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning that has been associated with Storm Darragh.
Nexus has withdrawn the cross-Tyne ferry all day on Saturday as a safety precaution.
Customers will be provided with a half-hourly replacement bus service that will operate between the two Ferry landings via the Tyne Tunnel.
Shields Ferry services are expected to resume as usual on Sunday, December 8.
Kevin Leonard, customer service operations manager at Nexus, said “We are expecting Storm Darragh to bring strong winds on Saturday and as a safety precaution the Shields Ferry service will be suspended all day.
“The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind which means it just won’t be safe to run our usual Tyne crossings.
“We’ve arranged for replacement buses to run between the landings via the Tyne Tunnel.
“The weather is forecasted to improve on Sunday, and we plan to run our normal Sunday service, however, this will be dependent on the weather conditions improving overnight on the Saturday.”