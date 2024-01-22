Storm Isha: When are the wind weather warnings in South Shields and beyond this week?
The weekend ended with strong winds, but for how long will it continue into this week?
Sunday night into Monday morning left plenty of us struggling for sleep as Storm Isha hit the UK.
This morning has seen clear skies across much of the North East, but when are weather warnings expected to return after the initial warning is set to end at midday on Monday?
The Met Office forecast is predicting much needed warmer temperatures, although the ongoing wind is now an issue in itself thanks to Storm Isha.
When are weather warnings in place this week?
South Tyneside residents can be relieved to know there is only one weather warning in place at the time of writing. This is, however, currently in place over two days.
The remaining warning covers Northern England, all of Scotland and Northern Ireland and will be in place between 4pm on Tuesday, January 23 and 12 noon on Wednesday, January 24.
Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.
As part of the warning, the Met Office is telling residents to be wary of large waves and beach debris which could cause "injuries and danger to life."
Wind gusts are expected to peak at 53 miles per hour in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
The weather service also warns of delays to travel, including public transport while tiles may also get blown from roofs.
This week the Met Office is predicting a warmer few days that what we experienced last week with temperatures peaking at 12°C on Tuesday. The coolest day is expected to come on Friday when conditions will peak at 8°C. Tuesday is also the only day rain is currently forecast.