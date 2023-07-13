Strictly Come Dancing The Professionals will be waltzing onto the Sunderland Empire stage next year.

Dianne Buswell, Vito Coppola, Graziano Di Prima, Carlos Gu, Karen Hauer, Neil Jones, Nikitia Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Jowita Przystal, Michelle Tsiakkos and Nancy Zu will be performing in what’s promised to be the biggest and best show the annual tour has seen.

Directed by Strictly’s Creative Director Jason Gilkison, this extravaganza will showcase the exceptional talent of these hugely popular professional dancers from the TV show which celebrates its 21st series this year. Expect phenomenal dance numbers, dazzling costumes, sequins, sparkles and all the feel-good Strictly magic audiences have grown to love over the years.

Jason Gilkison said: “The 2023 tour was spectacular; we really pushed the boundaries with the choreography and as a result the show was phenomenal! We want to push that even further for 2024, with more dancers than ever before! Audiences will be blown away by the skills of our Pros, as individuals and as a breathtaking ensemble. The entertainment factor will be off the scale. I can’t wait to see you in May!”