Students at South Shields Community School hoping for pole position in racing car contest

A group of students are hoping their design skills will drive them to pole position when they compete for a place in a national racing car contest.

Pupils from South Shields Community School have been given the chance to take part in the Greenpower school Racing Car Challenge - thanks to a bursary from engineering firm Siemans.

Greenpower racing car challenge

The global technology company is providing help and advice to the group, who will also be supported by Siemens expert Adam Gill, as they design and build their electric car ahead of the first round of the competition in June at the Croft Circuit in North Yorkshire.

In addition to the 50% discount provided by the company for the car kit, the school will also receive a £500 grant to help pay for tools, helmets, materials and transport and a further £500 for travel and accommodation if they make it to the final event in October.

Dave Rae, director of school improvement at South Shields Community School. said: “Receiving the Siemens Bursary has enabled us to give the students a fantastic opportunity that would not have been possible otherwise.

“I hope this experience opens their eyes as to the types of careers that are available to them.”

During the course of the build, which started at Siemans Power Generation site in Newcastle, pupils will be taken on a tour of the factory, which also has a base in Hebburn.

The Greenpower challenge uses motorsport to inspire young people to excel in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths with the bursary scheme by Siemans helping more schools to take part.

Juergen Maier, chief executive of Siemens plc said: “We have been supporting Greenpower for many years and this is a new and exciting aspect to our partnership. By giving schools in disadvantaged communities a chance to participate, we are removing barriers and providing more young people the opportunity to advance their education in STEM.”

Jeremy Way, chief executive of Greenpower said: “Engaging young people with hands-on projects such as this helps children to realise that studying science and maths can lead to exciting jobs such as engineering. Our programme aims to get them interested early on; it also helps to develop communication, team-building and co-operation skills, whilst also providing underprivileged or struggling youngsters with a renewed focus and goals for which to aim.”