Research from Get Licensed has looked into the number of registered emergency service workers versus population, to highlight where in the UK has the most emergency workers.

On average across the UK, police forces receive a 999 call every 3 seconds. This shows an incredibly high demand for emergency services… But which regions have the most abundance of emergency workers?

England’s North East region recorded the highest number of firefighters per capita with 64 per 100,000 people. There is a total of 1,706 full-time firefighters in the region providing fire and rescue services for almost 2.7 million people.

The North East region has four fire brigades: Cleveland, Durham, Northumberland and Tyne and Wear.

The North East region has the third highest number of emergency workers, with 340 per 100,000 people. The North East had the highest number of firefighters in the country at 64 per 100,000 and recorded a high number of police officers at 239 per 100,000 people. London came out on top with the highest number of emergency workers compared to its population at 481 per 100,000 people.

The North East ranked fourth out of UK regions with most ranked ambulance staff with 36 ambulance staff per 100,000 people. Wales came out on top with 2,749 emergency staff, equal to 89 per 100,000 people.

Analysis of police data on emergency calls across the country revealed that July recorded the most 999 calls out of any other month in 2022, with 1,045,458 calls made.