News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
This impressive six bedroom Whitburn home is on the market for £999,995. Photo: Alfred Pallas (via Rightmove).This impressive six bedroom Whitburn home is on the market for £999,995. Photo: Alfred Pallas (via Rightmove).
This impressive six bedroom Whitburn home is on the market for £999,995. Photo: Alfred Pallas (via Rightmove).

Stunning Whitburn home with sea views and a cinema room on the market for just shy of £1million

See inside this stunning family Whitburn home.

By Ryan Smith
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 12:07 GMT

This six-bedroom home, on Markham Avenue in Whitburn, has been brought to the market by Alfred Pallas for offers in excess of £999,995.

The property boasts a modern living feel over three levels, including an open-plan kitchen/dining area, six bedrooms, four bathrooms and its own private cinema room.

Get the latest news, straight to your inbox, with a Shields Gazette newsletter

It's "highly sought after" cliff-top location puts the property close to the North East's impressive coastal walks and nearby beaches.

Take a look through our gallery which showcases this beautiful Whitburn home.

The six bedroom home, on Markham Avenue in Whitburn, is on the property market for offers in excess of £999,950.

1. Impressive home

The six bedroom home, on Markham Avenue in Whitburn, is on the property market for offers in excess of £999,950. Photo: Alfred Pallas (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales
The home is equipped with the highest quality finishes throughout.

2. Grand entrance

The home is equipped with the highest quality finishes throughout. Photo: Alfred Pallas (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales
Just off the entrance hall is an open plan kitchen and dining area.

3. Modern living

Just off the entrance hall is an open plan kitchen and dining area. Photo: Alfred Pallas (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales
The kitchen area is well presented with a separate island and matte black finishes, as well as built in appliances.

4. Stylish kitchen

The kitchen area is well presented with a separate island and matte black finishes, as well as built in appliances. Photo: Alfred Pallas (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:WhitburnNorth EastWalksProperty