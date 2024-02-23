This six-bedroom home, on Markham Avenue in Whitburn, has been brought to the market by Alfred Pallas for offers in excess of £999,995.
The property boasts a modern living feel over three levels, including an open-plan kitchen/dining area, six bedrooms, four bathrooms and its own private cinema room.
It's "highly sought after" cliff-top location puts the property close to the North East's impressive coastal walks and nearby beaches.
Take a look through our gallery which showcases this beautiful Whitburn home.
1. Impressive home
2. Grand entrance
The home is equipped with the highest quality finishes throughout. Photo: Alfred Pallas (via Rightmove)
3. Modern living
Just off the entrance hall is an open plan kitchen and dining area. Photo: Alfred Pallas (via Rightmove)
4. Stylish kitchen
The kitchen area is well presented with a separate island and matte black finishes, as well as built in appliances. Photo: Alfred Pallas (via Rightmove)