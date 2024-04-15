Successful travel agent celebrates the opening of her fifth shop in a year
A business owner with a wealth of experience in the travel industry has opened up her fifth shop in one year as part of her expansion plans.
Nicola Park, who’s the face behind travel business ‘Seaside Travel’ has opened her latest shop in East View, Boldon Colliery, coming back to the community she loved.
The latest shop is Nicola’s fifth to open in a year, and her ninth shop to open in total, with branches in County Durham, Hartlepool and Northumberland.
When opening new shop locations Nicola likes to opt for close-knit collieries and villages and get involved in the community rather than big high-street locations or cities.
Nicola has worked in travel since she was 16 and as the business has expanded significantly over the last year, she was keen to come back to Boldon where she previously worked as travel agent within Asda.
The shop’s location is her first in South Tyneside.
A new team of girls will run the latest branch led by branch manager Hollieann Coatman.
She said: “The launch event went so well with so many people coming in to see what we are about and to have a look at the shop, and some leaving the shop with holidays booked.
“Leading up to the opening it has been busy making sure everything was ready for customers but opening up and welcoming customers in was great.
“A lot of people that have been in have been over the moon with us so far.”
The expansion of the business in such a short period of time has created a number of jobs and helped staff build on their experience within the travel sector.