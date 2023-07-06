Summer art exhibition showcases Jarrow’s inspiring history

A brand-new exhibition has been unveiled at Jarrow Hall Anglo-Saxon Farm, Village and Bede Museum, which reflects the rich history of the town.

The exhibition, which is named Jarrow Through Time, is supported by The Arts Council, and has been created by local art group Interface Arts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interface Arts is a County Durham based artists network, who create different types of art as a collective. For Jarrow Through Time, many different pieces of art were made by the group, to showcase Jarrow’s inspiring history.

The different art pieces created include Anglo-Saxon coloured glass, stonework, Victorian clay pipes, copper jewellery and much more.

The artists worked closely with the museum’s Visitor Experience Service Manager, Catherine Robertson to view archives for inspiration.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The museum held an exclusive preview event on Wednesday, July 5. Catherine said of the event: “The artists and selected guests got a chance to have a sneak peak of the exhibition and see some of the items from the archive again.

“It was lovely to see everyone enjoying themselves, seeing all of the amazing art and connecting it to Jarrow’s past. Many a conversation was had about how great it is to see items spanning over one thousand years that are being used to bring the past to life in different ways.

“Both Interface Arts and the museum hope that this will inspire people to visit the Exhibition and perhaps even be inspired themselves!”

The temporary exhibition will be running from today (Thursday, July 6), and will be available to view throughout the summer months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jarrow Hall has also created a summer programme of events, based on the theme of Jarrow Through Time. The programme includes children’s activities, farm clubs, animal badges, and the young archaeologists club.

Seasonal passes to the museum can be purchased online from the Jarrow Hall website or at reception. Passes are priced at £8 for adults, £5 for children and concessions. Children aged four can visit for free. The passes remain valid until mid-December, meaning those who have purchased them can visit the museum as many times as they like.

Jarrow Through Time exhibition.