Sunday Lunch: The 9 best pubs and restaurants in South Tyneside for a roast according to Google reviews
Anyone looking for a spot to eat out this Sunday is in luck.
When it comes to Sunday roasts, everyone has their favourite place to go, whether it be a relative’s house or a restaurant.
We’ve combed through the eateries across South Tyneside to find the top-rated options according to Google reviews.
Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.
A business needed at least 50 reviews to qualify.