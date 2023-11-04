News you can trust since 1849
These are some of the best Sunday roast options across the region.

Sunday Lunch: The 9 best pubs and restaurants in South Tyneside for a roast according to Google reviews

Anyone looking for a spot to eat out this Sunday is in luck.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 4th Nov 2023, 09:03 GMT

When it comes to Sunday roasts, everyone has their favourite place to go, whether it be a relative’s house or a restaurant.

We’ve combed through the eateries across South Tyneside to find the top-rated options according to Google reviews.

A business needed at least 50 reviews to qualify.

EastStreet19 of the same road in Whitburn has a 4.9 rating from 104 reviews.

1. EastStreet19

EastStreet19 of the same road in Whitburn has a 4.9 rating from 104 reviews.

Cleadon’s Bistro Romano has a 4.8 rating from 234 reviews.

2. Bistro Romano

Cleadon’s Bistro Romano has a 4.8 rating from 234 reviews. Photo: Google

Ristorante Bravi on North Street in South Shields has a 4.7 rating from 273 reviews.

3. Ristorante Bravi

Ristorante Bravi on North Street in South Shields has a 4.7 rating from 273 reviews. Photo: Google

Lezzet Of Marmaris on Frederick Street in South Shields has a 4.7 rating from 62 reviews.

4. Lezzet Of Marmaris

Lezzet Of Marmaris on Frederick Street in South Shields has a 4.7 rating from 62 reviews.

