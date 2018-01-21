Sunday snow: Your pictures from today’s snowfall around the North East

The forecasters got it spot on for a change as snow returned to many parts of the North East today.
And while it made driving hazardous and conditions a bit slippy underfoot, lots of you made the most of it.
We asked to see your snow pictures from wherever you were in the region - and how you responded.
Thanks to everyone who sent theirs in - sorry we couldn’t use them all.
Our favourite is Crystal the snow-woman, sculpted by Stephen and Jac from South Shields, “to celebrate the Year of the Woman”!