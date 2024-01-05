Sunderland AFC goalkeeper Anthony Patterson gives evidence in Jack Diamond rape trial

Sunderland's Jack Diamond is on trial at Newcastle Crown Court accused of sexual assault and rape.

Jack Diamond arriving at court. Picture c/o North News.

A Sunderland Football coach has said he is "shocked" that one of the players is on trial facing sex allegations, a court has heard.

First team coach Michael Proctor has known Jack Diamond, who is accused of raping a woman he met on a dating site, since the player was 15, jurors have been told.

In a statement read to Newcastle Crown Court by Diamond's barrister Eleanor Laws KC, Mr Proctor said players require "tremendous desire and dedication, an enormous amount of hard work, commitment and sacrifice" to succeed.

Mr Proctor said Diamond is a "likeable" young man who has respect for others and added: "I have watched him grow from an ambitious boy into a respected, humble and professional young man who I have thoroughly enjoyed working with.

"Accordingly, I am shocked to see the position Jack has found himself in.

"I hope this letter will go some way to demonstrate the type of character Jack is."

In another statement, which was read to jurors, Diamond's sister Chloe, 25, said her brother is "funny, grounded" and added: "I've not yet met anyone who can't get along with Jack."

She said that her sibling is "driven and dedicated", grew up in a close family, treats their parents well and added: "I've never heard Jack get angry or raise his voice, he's so placid."

Diamond is accused of "roughly" groping then raping the alleged victim at the house he then shared with team mate Anthony Patterson. Jurors have heard 23-year-old winger Diamond had invited the woman, who he met on Tinder, to spend the night and the woman told jurors she agreed there would be "cuddling". But prosecutor David Povall has told jurors the sportsman "wanted more than that".

Jurors have heard the woman initially consented to some sexual activity before they fell asleep.

But it is claimed Diamond then woke up and started to "feel and caress" the woman and she asked him to stop but he carried on. However, Diamond told jurors it was he who refused to have sex with the woman, which left her in a "huff".

Diamond denied he would continue after a woman told him no and told the court: "I would never, ever think of doing that, ever."

When asked if he raped or sexually assaulted the woman he insisted "absolutely not".

Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson gives evidence

Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

Sunderland FC goalie Anthony Patterson, 23, who was in the house he shared with Diamond at the time of the alleged attack, said he has known his team mate for around ten years and considers him his "best friend".

Mr Patterson said on the night of the alleged attack he returned to the house at around 11.30pm but did not encounter the woman while she was there.

Diamond's barrister Eleanor Laws KC asked Mr Patterson: "Did you hear anything?"

Mr Patterson said: "Nothing."

Mr Patterson said he received an online message of congratulations, in relation to his career, from the alleged victim, shortly after the night in question.

He said months after that he received a virtual rose from her on the dating platform Hinge.

Miss Laws asked Mr Patterson: "Would you have come to court to tell lies about anything?"

Mr Patterson replied: "No."

Mr Patterson said he has been warned that giving evidence at a trial could affect his status as a "public figure".

Miss Laws said: "But you still wanted to give evidence?"

Mr Patterson replied: "Yes."

Paul Thirlwell, assistant manager at Harrogate Town, coached Diamond during his time at Sunderland FC.

Mr Thirlwell told the court he knew Diamond "really well" and said: "If you are in football you spent a lot of time with players, getting to know them."

Mr Thirlwell said Diamond is "honest, really humble, hard working" and has "all the characteristics" clubs look for in a player.

He added that Diamond, as well as being a "great player", is "really likeable" and "always polite and respectful".

Diamond, of Fatfield, Washington, Tyne and Wear, denies rape and assault by penetration.