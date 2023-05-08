Sunderland AFC Ladies footballer hopes to inspire young girls as a firefighter

Megan has worked as a firefighter at the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) for the last two years after she joined in 2021.

The 30-year-old serves on Red Watch at Newcastle Central Community Fire Station and responds to emergencies right across the city.

However, she doesn’t just inspire young girls in the region by being a firefighter, she also stars on the football pitch.

Megan, who lives in Crawcrook, has played football since the age of six and worked her way up the age groups at Newcastle United’s academy.

In 2012, she left the club to join rivals Sunderland AFC Ladies, who currently play in the Women’s Championship League.

Megan Beer joined TWFRS in 2021. Photo: TWFRS.

Depsite her accolades on the pitch, Megan revealed that she has always wanted to be a firefighter since she was a little girl.

She said: “I’ve always wanted to be a firefighter even from a young age, and when the opportunity arose for me to pursue both of my passions side-by-side it was a dream come true.

“I got goose bumps the first time I was inside the fire appliance travelling through Newcastle city centre at night with the blue lights flashing on the way towards a real-life incident.

“The adrenalin pumps through your body on the way to a job. As it’s a dream come true helping to serve the people of my home town in the place I grew up.

“All of the different watches get on really well together. There is a great camaraderie amongst the firefighters which makes the job extra special.

“I get along with every single person, and I also learn from each and every one of them as well. I think that is one of the most important things for me.

Megan Beer is a traditional right back for Sunderland AFC Ladies. Photo: SAFC.

“When we are on shift it’s like a family. It’s a lot like playing football with the sense of closeness and aspects of teamwork, and where we’ve always got each other’s backs.”

Since joining TWFRS, Megan has helped to break the out-dated stereotype of what a firefighter should look like and claims her gender has never been an issue.

She added: “It doesn’t feel like that to me. We’ve recently had a female Crew Manager join the watch (Jenni) which is great. I’ve only ever been treated as a firefighter. It’s never felt like the lads and then me.

“My key aspirations for my career in the Fire Service is to enjoy every day, continue to learn, and to continue to help the local community as I grow as a firefighter. As for football, the aim is to play for as long as I can at the highest level possible.

“Both careers work hand-in-hand, and both roles keep me quite fit as they are very physical jobs and hobbies to pursue.”

