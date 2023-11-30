Sunderland AFC legend Kevin Ball receives Honorary Doctorate at the Stadium of Light
A former SAFC captain has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate by the University of Sunderland.
Sunderland AFC legend Kevin Ball has been presented with an Honorary Doctorate of Arts at the Stadium of Light.
The presentation on Thursday, November 30, was part of the University of Sunderland's Winter Graduation Ceremonies.
Kevin, who was born in Hastings but moved to the North East in 1990 when he signed for the Black Cats, played 389 games in all competitions, scoring 27 goals, and picked up the club's Player of the Year award four times.
The former footballer was also captain of both Sunderland sides that won First Division titles in 1996 and 1999 as the Black Cats gained promotion to the Premier League on each occasion.
After leaving Sunderland, the former midfielder went on to have spells at Fulham and Burnley before retiring in 2003.
Kevin has held a number of positions at Sunderland AFC over the years, including being caretaker manager twice, and has only recently left the club after working as a club ambassador.
He has expressed his delight at being recognised for representing both the football club and the city.
Kevin said: “I am delighted that the University of Sunderland has acknowledged his time in the north-east and in particular to Sunderland Football Club, their supporters and the great City of Sunderland.”