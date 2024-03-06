Sunderland doctor accused of attempted murder now faces chemical weapon charges

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A doctor accused of attempted murder after a suspected poison attack will be tried in July and now faces chemical weapon charges in relation to ricin.

Dr Thomas Kwan was arrested after cops raided a property at Brading Court in Ingleby Barwick, near Stockton-on-Tees, on February 6, where they found "unknown substances".

The 52-year-old is accused of attempting to kill his mother's partner, Patrick O'Hara, who is in his 70's, by injecting him with poison.

Kwan appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on the morning of Wednesday, March 6 where prosecutors added two new charges to the attempted murder accusation.

He is now also facing a charge of production of a chemical weapon, contrary to section 2(1)(B) Chemical Weapons Act 1996, in that between January 1 2024 and 22 January 22 2024, he produced a chemical weapon, namely ricin, contrary to section 2(1)(B) Chemical Weapons Act 1996

The second extra charge is use of a chemical weapon, contrary to section 2(1)(A) Chemical Weapons Act 1996, in that on January 22 2024 he used a chemical weapon namely ricin, contrary to section 2(1)(A) Chemical Weapons Act 1996.

The Sunderland GP, who was born in Hong Kong, appeared at the hearing via video link and spoke only to confirm his identity. He was not asked to enter a plea to any charges.

Kwan, of Brading Court, Ingleby Barwick, faces trial on July 29.

He will be back in court for a further hearing on May 20 and was remanded in custody in the meantime.

Judge Paul Sloan KC told him: "I am adjourning your case for trial. As you have heard, the trial is not fixed for July 29 this year.

"There will be at least two pre-trial hearings before that date."