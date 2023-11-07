Sunderland Empire joins successful gift card scheme

Theatre-goers can now receive the gift of live theatre from their loved ones.

Give the gift of live theatre this Christmas, as one of the North East’s top theatre venues Sunderland Empire, have joined a successful gift card scheme.

The theatre, which is located at High Street West in Sunderland, is home to incredible theatre from local talent as well as being frequently visited by sell-out UK touring productions, with The Lion King, Aladdin, The Bodyguard, Dreamgirls, The Rocky Horror Show and Shrek the Musical to name a few.

The gift card scheme which was launched by Sunderland BID in 2020, has been an incredible success, with more than 190 businesses signing up to the scheme, and over £150,000 worth of gift cards being sold.

Gift cards can be bought for the Sunderland Empire which can be purchased and used to buy tickets from the box office, as well as at the bar during a show for refreshments.

The gift cards can be bought online at the Sunderland Gift card website , or at sales points across the city including the Bridges, Museum and Winter Gardens and libraries in Houghton and Washington.

The gift cards can be purchased as a digital download or a physical gift card.

Marie Nixon, Theatre Director at Sunderland Empire, said: “Sunderland Gift Card is such an important initiative for the local economy and I’m thrilled the theatre has joined all the other local businesses that are taking part.

“We’ll be accepting the gift card for bookings made in person at the Box Office, and also on refreshments in our front of house areas.”

Sunderland Empire have joined Sunderland BID’s gift card scheme.

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID, said it was “great news” that Sunderland Empire Theatre had joined the scheme.

“We know that people travel from far and wide to attend performances so a Sunderland gift card is an ideal present for theatre lovers anywhere,” she said.