Sunderland fan puts Newcastle United rivalry aside for children's cancer charity walk

A dad-of-three with incurable cancer is set to take part in a charity walk ahead of the weekend's Tyne-Wear derby.

Chris Johnson, a dad-of-three with incurable cancer, is set to walk 12 miles from St James' Park to the Stadium of Light on Friday, January 5.

The 44-year-old, from Sunderland, will be taking on the walk with his Newcastle United supporting friend, Ricky, whose son Arthur is currently going through cancer treatment.

The pair will be donning the shirts of their respective football clubs as they aim to raise £10,000 for Children with Cancer UK.

Chris was diagnosed in December 2019 with a Gastrointestinal stromal tumour (GIST), a rare form of cancer which affects the digestive system.

Chris Johnson is set to walk from St James' Park to the Stadium of Light to raise money for Children with Cancer UK. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

He underwent an operation to have the tumour removed, however it had already spread to his liver and doctors confirmed that his condition is incurable.

Since then, Chris has made it is mission to raise as much money as possible for Children with Cancer UK, and has taken part in events such as the London Marathon, the Great North Run, climbed Scafell Pike, and more.

As part of a fundraising event last year, the Sunderland AFC fan walked from the Riverside Stadium, in Middlesbrough, to the Stadium of Light wearing a Newcastle United shirt.

Chris, who lives with his wife Lucy, son Luke, 11, and daughters Molly, 10 and Nancy, seven, highlighted that some things are more important than football as he prepares for the walk.

He commented: "I initially thought of doing it on derby day itself but it would definitely end up being a nightmare for Northumbria Police so opted for the day before.

"A couple of years ago, I would have run the route but treatment is taking its toll but it is still a nice challenge and at the end of the day, 12 miles is still 12 miles.

"Some things are more important than football so while Saturday is a massive game for both sides, Friday is about having a bit of fun and raising some money for a great cause.

"I won't be swapping shirts this year though, I don't want to jinx anything ahead of the derby on Saturday."

At the time of writing, Chris has raised £9,761 of his £10,000 target and has revealed that he has received huge support from both sides of the North East footballing divide.

He added: "I'm absolutely over the moon with the support that I've received from both Sunderland and Newcastle fans.

"It is good to see both sets of fans come together because outside of football, we all have issues like this going on in our lives.

"Even Peter Reid has been in touch with me to offer his support and wished me good luck for the walk."