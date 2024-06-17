Sunderland hero gets permanent Gateshead memorial

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jill Scott MBE has been honoured with a bronze statue at Gateshead College.

Gateshead College have paid tribute to Sunderland hero Jill Scott MBE, as they have unveiled a statue of the footballer.

Gifted to Gateshead College by broadcaster Sky, the bronze statue shows Scott in a football strip with her arms spread wide, reflecting the heroic moment she celebrated England Women’s 2-1 win against Germany, at the Women’s Euro finals in July 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of her career as a professional footballer, Scott received a BTEC National Diploma in Sport and Exercise Science at Gateshead College, remaining at the college to study a University of Sunderland foundation degree in Sports and Exercise Development.

David Alexander, Principal and Chief Executive of Gateshead College said: “We’re all immensely proud of our former student Jill, she’s a real inspiration to our students and it’s fantastic that Sky has gifted her statue to the college.”

While studying at Gateshead College, Scott played for the college’s football team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott said of the recognition: “It’s an honour to see this statue find its home at Gateshead College, a place that played a pivotal role in shaping my journey. I hope it inspires current and future generations of students to pursue their dreams with passion and determination and to never give up.”

Gateshead College unveils bronze statue donated by Sky of former student and Lioness, Jill Scott MBE. | Richard Lee/PinPep

The statue was created by Sky as a way to celebrate the former Lioness joining the Sky Max sports-based comedy panel series, A League of Their Own as a Team Captain.

Barbara Lee, Commissioning Editor for Sky UK, said: “We know how much Gateshead College means to Jill, and we know how much Jill means to the whole team, both on and off camera, at ‘A League of Their Own’.

“We’re delighted to gift the statue created in her honour to the College for its students to enjoy.”