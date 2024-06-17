Sunderland hero gets permanent Gateshead memorial
and live on Freeview channel 276
Gateshead College have paid tribute to Sunderland hero Jill Scott MBE, as they have unveiled a statue of the footballer.
Gifted to Gateshead College by broadcaster Sky, the bronze statue shows Scott in a football strip with her arms spread wide, reflecting the heroic moment she celebrated England Women’s 2-1 win against Germany, at the Women’s Euro finals in July 2022.
Ahead of her career as a professional footballer, Scott received a BTEC National Diploma in Sport and Exercise Science at Gateshead College, remaining at the college to study a University of Sunderland foundation degree in Sports and Exercise Development.
David Alexander, Principal and Chief Executive of Gateshead College said: “We’re all immensely proud of our former student Jill, she’s a real inspiration to our students and it’s fantastic that Sky has gifted her statue to the college.”
While studying at Gateshead College, Scott played for the college’s football team.
Receive a news round-up, as well as breaking news alerts, when you sign up to the Shields Gazette’s newsletters.
Scott said of the recognition: “It’s an honour to see this statue find its home at Gateshead College, a place that played a pivotal role in shaping my journey. I hope it inspires current and future generations of students to pursue their dreams with passion and determination and to never give up.”
The statue was created by Sky as a way to celebrate the former Lioness joining the Sky Max sports-based comedy panel series, A League of Their Own as a Team Captain.
Barbara Lee, Commissioning Editor for Sky UK, said: “We know how much Gateshead College means to Jill, and we know how much Jill means to the whole team, both on and off camera, at ‘A League of Their Own’.
“We’re delighted to gift the statue created in her honour to the College for its students to enjoy.”
The Lionesses: A League of Their Own Special and A League of Their Own are available to watch on Sky Max and streaming service NOW.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.