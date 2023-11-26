Police are advising the public to take precautions after a number of recent burglaries. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

A menace who threatened to post private pictures of an ex girlfriend on buses has kept his freedom.

Mark Carter bombarded the woman with unwanted calls and sent abusive and threatening messages after they split

Newcastle Crown Court he warned he had images of the victim and told her he would "post them on buses and around town", as well as send them to family.

Prosecutor Jane Foley told the court Carter asked the woman what she was most scared of and when she replied that he "would kill her" he simply said: "We will see."

Miss Foley said Carter sent her pictures of his privates, implied she was a drug dealer and added: "He threatened to send a third party to burn the house down and put her windows out."

The victim said in an impact statement: "I'm scared of him. He makes me feel unsafe."

Carter, 42, of Pitcairn Road, Sunderland, admitted threatening to disclose a private image and harassment.

Glen Gatland, defending, said Carter is "very sorry" for what he did, at a time when he was drinking too much and taking cocaine.

Mr Gatland said Carter stopped work as a doorman due to health problems but has good employment prospects on the rail network.

Judge Robert Spragg sentenced Carter to nine months, suspended for 18 months, with alcohol monitoring and programme requirements.

Judge Spragg said there was no suggestion there had been any repeat of the behaviour and Carter had time to reflect on his actions when he was remanded in custody for over a fortnight.