Sunderland manager and players make surprise Christmas visit to Bradley Lowery’s classmates

Christmas came early for primary school pupils when footballing celebrities dropped by.

Chris Coleman, manager of Sunderland AFC and two of the players went along to visit the youngsters at Blackhall Primary School.

Sunderland football club manager Chris Coleman and players Bryan Ovideo and goalkeeper Mika Domingues, surprised pupils of Bradley Lowery's class at Blackhall Primary School, handing out presents and meeting the cast of the Year 5/6 Christmas play.

The children, who were in the same class as brave youngster, Bradley Lowery, were thrilled to see the stars.

Bradley, who lost his battle with neuroblastoma earlier this year, touched the hearts of the world with his love of Sunderland and was a mascot at several games.

Black Cats goalkeeper, Mika Domingues, and player Bryan Oviedo, accompanied the manager on the visit to the Middle Street school.

The trio chatted with the youngsters and answered a range of questions before making a surprise appearance to older children and parents at the nativity play.

During their visit they also got to see the memorial plaque the school has put up for Bradley and presented the school with a signed shirt.

All of Bradley’s classmates were presented with an SAFC goody bag from the club and a teddy bear from Bradley’s mum, Gemma Lowery.

Chris told the staff, parents and students, that he wanted to thank them for the support they gave the youngster.

He said: “I never met Bradley, I wish I had, what a fantastic kid.”

Chris said he had heard about the school and the way it supported Bradley and his family.

He said: “We just wanted to come and say hello.

“Thank you to all of you and have a fantastic Christmas.”

Headteacher at Blackhall Primary School, Joanna Clark, said she was delighted the three Sunderland stars had taken time out to visit the school.

She said: “It has been an absolutely amazing experience for the children and something I will never forget.”

Sunderland AFC recently launched the For Bradley campaign in honour of the youngster, which aims to provide other sick children and their families with lasting memories.

The fundraising drive is aiming to create a holiday home, Bradley’s Place, to give families an opportunity to spend time together.

And, have selling a special edition home shirt – named ‘Bradley’s Shirt’.

