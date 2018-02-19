Sunderland manager Chris Coleman praises ‘brilliant’ night at inaugural Bradley Lowery Foundation ball

Football stars from across the region showed their colours at a charity ball in honour of Bradley Lowery.

The foundation set up in the six-year-old’s name held its first gala ball at the Hilton Hotel, Gateshead, on Sunday.

Hundreds of guests were at the event, and among them were former Sunderland striker and Bradley’s “best friend” Jermain Defoe, John O’Shea, Lee Cattermole and Sunderland manager Chris Coleman.

The football boss took charge at the Stadium of Light a number of months after the little fighter, who had neuroblastoma, died. Like thousands of people across the country, Coleman was touched by Bradley’s incredible story and inspiring journey.

The Bradley Lowery Foundation, set up by his family in the wake of his death, offers support, advice and encouragement to families undertaking their own fundraising campaigns to fund children’s medical treatment and equipment.

Sunderland AFC launched their For Bradley campaign last November. Its aim is to create a holiday home to give families precious time to spend together.

Speaking after Sunday’s ball Coleman said: “It was a brilliant event. Bradley’s mum made a speech at the start which was incredible.

“There was a video of Bradley and it was unbelievable, we all had a tear in our eye.

“Of course it puts things in perspective and his parents were fantastic.

“It was nice of Jermain to come up, he had a very special relationship with Bradley and it was great of him to come up.”

