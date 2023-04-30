Sunderland musician David Brewis, will be performing a special gig in South Tyneside, alongside a 10 piece orchestra.

Alongside his brother Peter, David became known in the North East music scene for his rock band Field Music, which was formed in 2004.

Outside of Field Music, David has been involved in various music projects. He has previously released solo work, and has done so once again.

To showcase his brand-new solo album The Soft Struggles which was released in Februray of this year, David will perform a unique live performance of the album in South Tyneside this May, accompanied by an orchestra made up of ten fellow musicians.

According to Cultured. North East , David’s debut performance was at The Customs House in South Shields 26 years ago while he was studying at South Tyneside College, and will return to the South Shields theatre venue once again on May 6.

In an interview with Cultured. North East, David said of the upcoming performance: “It feels a bit like coming back full circle, I have such a soft spot for the town.

“I made so many friends here while I was at college - people who introduced me to tons of music I would never have heard otherwise and in lots of ways showed me how to be in a band.

“I also think the North East music scene should make better use of independent, community-

focussed venues like The Customs House. You can tell that the people running it do so with real dedication and passion.”

David released The Soft Struggles on February 24, and was met with positive feedback. The album has been released via David and his brother Peter’s own music label, Daylight Saving Records.

The album, which was recorded in a studio in Sunderland, is said to be a softer, more acoustic sound than what is usually heard on Field Music tracks.

David told Cultured. North East: “So many of my favourite records were made quickly by musicians sitting a few feet from each other, playing songs they’d never even heard before the session began.

“That’s what I tried to do with this album. A chord sheet, a set of lyrics, a brief chat about tempo and then, okay comrades, see you at the other side.

“There’s something a bit magical about a bunch of musicians together in a room being thrown in at the deep end.”

David Brewis

Those who helped David to bring the album to life will join him on stage as part of the 10 piece orchestra, including his brother Peter on drums, Sarah Hayes on flute and piano, Faye MacCalman and John People on saxophone, clarinet and double bass, and many more talented individuals.

Tickets for the concert start from £16, and are available to book from The Customs House website.