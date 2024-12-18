Pantomime season is officially underway and the Sunderland Empire’s latest offering is among their very best.

Step into all the Christmas fun and merriment with a trip see the Sunderland Empire’s latest pantomime offering - Jack and the Beanstalk. With all the fun of a panto - and added 3D effects, there is something for everyone this year.

Emmerdale’s Matthew Wolfenden is back, this time as Jack Trott, alongside Emma Crossley as Jill. However, the two stars of the show, for the fifth year in a row, are Miss Rory as Dame Rorina Trott and Tom Whalley as Silly Simon.

Miss Rory, unsurprisingly for anyone who knows her work at Boulevard in Newcastle, steals the show with rib-tickling one-liners, superbly delivered innuendo and songs to make your heart fill with joy. Whalley, meanwhile, is the loveable sidekick and a perfect foil for Miss Rory’s boundary-pushing one-liners.

Whether it’s a perfectly executed word play jokes involving kitchen utensils or a Village People-Robbie Williams-ABBA-Ginger Rogers-ABBA cowboy medley, the pair steal every single scene they are in. Which is a lot of them.

Of course, there’s your fair share of Mackem jokes (one about the FA Cup which this author particularly enjoyed) and plenty of fourth-wall breaking to keep the adults entertained. All of it, though, leads up to a superb use of 3D technology which had many in the audience screaming, shouting, gasping and ducking for cover in a very effective use of the technology.

The very best thing about pantomimes is everyone always knows what to expect. A simple story will be told full of music, colour, light and jokes and Jack and the Beanstalk hits every single one of those notes.

But pantos are always so much more than they look on paper and this is the perfect example of one that will make you laugh all night long and immediately leave you wanting to do it all again.

Next year, Sleeping Beauty will come to Sunderland and tickets are already available for what promises to be another brilliant night of entertainment.