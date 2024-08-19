Sunderland Restaurant Week is back - with added incentives including 'Kids go free'

Organised by Sunderland BID, the twice-yearly event will take place from 14 to 22 September, with eating spots across the city offering a wide range of discounts.

This time round the BID is partnering with Tyne and Wear Metro operator, Nexus, which is giving their support to the popular event. And there is a special treat in store for those who take part, with a new foodie passport devised by the BID.

These will be available at all participating restaurants, bars and cafés and visitors simply have to collect five stamps and receipts to be in with a chance of winning a £300 Sunderland gift card plus a £50 Tyne and Wear Metro Pop Pay As You Go card.

The gift card can then be redeemed at around 200 venues throughout the city, from bars and restaurants to shops - including those in the Bridges – salons and therapy centres and the Sunderland Empire Theatre, as well as the Omniplex cinema, which recently joined the scheme.

And the addition of the Metro travel card means the lucky winner can also have the freedom to come and go into the city centre and beyond and enjoy everything it has to offer.

Huw Lewis, Customer Services Director at Nexus, said: “We’re delighted to have Tyne and Wear Metro as a partner with the latest Sunderland Restaurant Week, which promises to showcase everything which is good about the city.

“This is a celebration of international cuisine – organised by Sunderland BID – and promises some great value offers at a wide range of well knowns and new local restaurants, pubs and bars.

“What better way to check out Restaurant Week than to hop on the Metro into Sunderland and see what’s on the menu.

“Kids Go Free on Metro too, making it an affordable, fun and delicious day out for families.”

Newcomers, such as The Botanist, I Scream for Pizza and Vito’s Osteria, are taking part for the first time while it is a welcome return for local favourites Asiana, Angelos, Ivy House and Port of Call.

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID, said: “Over the past few years we have developed a really strong reputation not just for the quality of our restaurants, but for their diversity. They offer a vast range of cuisines in every style, from street food to fine dining and with dishes to suit all budgets. And with Restaurant Week offering even greater discounts, it’s a fantastic opportunity to either revisit or to try somewhere new.”

All the participating restaurants, cafes, pubs and bars offer £10, £15 or £20 deals, with information – and the vouchers - available at www.sunderlandbid.co.uk/restaurant-week