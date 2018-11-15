Sunderland Spice Girls gig heading for a sell-out

The Spice Girls gig at Sunderland's Stadium of Light is set to be a sell-out - with nearly all of its 50,000 tickets sold.

The group sparked a frenzy among fans when they announced earlier this month they are going back on the road in 2019 - without Victoria Beckham.

Sunderland will host the Spice Girls at the Stadium of Light on Thursday, June 6.



Tickets went on sale for the Sunderland gig on Saturday, November 10, and now the venue has confirmed that only a limited number of standard tickets are available.

But there is good news for fans looking to go all out on the big night as some hospitality packages are still available to buy directly from Sunderland AFC.



Last week, the Wannabe singers added a string of dates after fans struggled to buy tickets.

On the group's Twitter account they said: "Nine sold out stadium shows!

"Thank you so so much to every single one of you for such an incredible welcome back.

"We can't wait to see you next year."

The 12-date tour will now kick off at Cardiff Principality Stadium on May 27.

Further stops include Manchester, Coventry, Sunderland, Edinburgh, Bristol and Wembley Stadium in London.