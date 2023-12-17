Sunderland teen jailed after machete attack which left victim needing surgery

The court heard the victim suffered a "severe" laceration to one arm.

A teen who caused horror machete injuries on a youth he thought had called his mother a "silly cow"has been put behind bars.

The 16-year-old attacker had been with his mum in Sunderland, Tyne and Wear, when she told some youths who were making a noise to keep it down.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the teen believed she was verbally abused in response, so armed himself with a machete and attacked.

He used the weapon to hit a 15-year-old boy's arms and caused major injuries that required emergency surgery.

The court heard the victim suffered a "severe" laceration to one arm, which had a fracture at the elbow and a wound to his other arm, which also affected his hand.

The boy said in an impact statement: "I have never felt pain like it before."

The court heard the injuries led to a loss of feeling and have affected his daily living.

Prosecutor Penny Hall told the court the victim had been one of a "number" of youths who had been making a noise.

Miss Hall said: "The defendant's mother shouted that the group should 'keep the noise down'.

"The defendant will say an abusive comment was made to his mother by the complainant."

Miss Hall said the youth armed himself with a machete and added: "The complainant will say he believed he was going to be attacked so raised his arms in a boxing stance. He was then hit to the arms.

"He didn't notice the weapon but felt immediate pain and started to bleed."

The court heard the injured youth was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The teen attacker admitted wounding with intent and having a bladed article.

Glenn Gatland, defending, said the youth, who is now 17, has shown remorse and added: "He is very protective of his mother."

Mr Gatland said the teen heard his mum being called a "silly cow" and added: "He was acting out of loyalty to his mother, he had perceived a threat.

"He is very sorry for having caused these injuries, he says he does think about it a great deal."