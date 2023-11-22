The biggest part of any Christmas dinner is available to order.

Are you buying a Christmas turkey in South Tyneside this Christmas?

When it comes to the ideal Christmas dinner, nothing compares to a high quality turkey, and those looking for a perfect bird to centre a meal around on the big day is in luck.

National supermarkets and local companies are offering the chance to pre book festive turkeys in the build up to Christmas, and these are some of the top options across South Tyneside.

Where can I pre order a turkey for Christmas dinner in and around South Tyneside?

As part of their Christmas booking click and collect or delivery processes, most supermarkets are offering turkey for Christmas.

This includes Asda, Marks and Spencer, Morrisons, Tesco and more.

Elsewhere in the region, local companies are getting their Christmas plans in shape and there are plenty of options if you would rather support North East-based businesses this winter.

Based in Cleadon and Whitburn, De Georgio Butchers are putting together their Christmas plans.

Orders for Saturday, December 23 have already been booked up, but the day days before are still available with turkey, chicken, goose and pheasant all available in addition to three bird roasts from £10 while full hampers start from £50.

Down in County Durham, Bridgewater Butchers are also preparing for Christmas with a selection of Christmas options available to order.

The site caters to residents across Tyne and Wear with Christmas hampers available from £25 in addition to a broad selection of bird meat.

Over in North Tyneside, Whitley Bay's Nicholson's Butchers are also offering a range of options from gammon to lamb, pork and more.

With turkey options starting from a £40 butterfly and running up to a £194 bronze turkey option and hampers between £52 and £312, there is something for everyone.

Another site offering deals for South Tyneside residents from afar is Stirks Butchers in Sunderland.