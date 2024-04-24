Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A support worker in Jarrow is planning to walk 84 miles in six days, raising money to transform a garden for vulnerable adults.

Leah Stewart, a Senior Support Worker at Creative Support, aims to raise £1000 for the service she works at in Jarrow, which supports adults with a learning disability or autism.

The money raised will fund upgrades to the service’s garden, improving the accessibility and sensory aspects of the garden and enabling residents to enjoy more outdoor activities and events.

Leah sets off on her coast to coast walk on Monday, April 29, starting at Lindow Hall in Bowness-on-Solway, Cumbria. She will finish the challenge on Saturday, May 4 in Wallsend, covering a staggering 84 miles.

Leah Stewart

Speaking about the challenge, Leah said: “I can’t wait! This will be an opportunity to challenge myself, venture through our beautiful countryside, getting to see a huge piece of the country’s history, whilst increasing disability awareness and raising money for some fantastic people at the same time."

Leah’s manager, Kirsty Pilmore added: “This walk highlights Leah's dedication and passion for the people she supports and demonstrates how she goes above and beyond in her role as Senior Support Worker.

“The South Tyneside Creative Support team are wishing Leah the best of luck in this challenge. We are sure she will smash it and we are super proud of her!"

A Go Fund Me page has been set up for the event. If anyone would like to donate they can do so by visiting https://gofund.me/479f14d8