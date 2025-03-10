Take a look at the cheapest filling stations for petrol and diesel in South Tyneside

Petrol prices are something that all motorists dread when they head to the pumps.

At the time of writing, the average price for unleaded is around 134p per litre, with the average price for diesel sitting at around 142.7p per litre in South Tyneside.

Take a look at the cheapest places across the borough to buy your fuel according to PetrolPrices.com on Monday, March 10.

1 . Cheapest places for petrol in South Tyneside These are the cheapest places to buy fuel in South Tyneside, according to PetrolPrices.com.

2 . Esso, Leam Lane At Esso, on Leam Lane, unleaded cost 131.5p per litre and diesel cost 140.5p per litre on the afternoon of Monday, March 10.

3 . Asda, Boldon At Asda, in Boldon, unleaded cost 131.7p per litre and diesel cost 140.7p per litre on the afternoon of Monday, March 10.