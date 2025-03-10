Take a look at the cheapest filling stations for petrol and diesel in South Tyneside

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 10th Mar 2025, 14:26 BST

These are the cheapest places to fill your car in the borough.

Petrol prices are something that all motorists dread when they head to the pumps.

At the time of writing, the average price for unleaded is around 134p per litre, with the average price for diesel sitting at around 142.7p per litre in South Tyneside.

Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport on the go with the Gazette’s email newsletters - sign up online today

Take a look at the cheapest places across the borough to buy your fuel according to PetrolPrices.com on Monday, March 10.

These are the cheapest places to buy fuel in South Tyneside, according to PetrolPrices.com.

1. Cheapest places for petrol in South Tyneside

These are the cheapest places to buy fuel in South Tyneside, according to PetrolPrices.com. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
At Esso, on Leam Lane, unleaded cost 131.5p per litre and diesel cost 140.5p per litre on the afternoon of Monday, March 10.

2. Esso, Leam Lane

At Esso, on Leam Lane, unleaded cost 131.5p per litre and diesel cost 140.5p per litre on the afternoon of Monday, March 10. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
At Asda, in Boldon, unleaded cost 131.7p per litre and diesel cost 140.7p per litre on the afternoon of Monday, March 10.

3. Asda, Boldon

At Asda, in Boldon, unleaded cost 131.7p per litre and diesel cost 140.7p per litre on the afternoon of Monday, March 10. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
At Esso, on Newcastle Road, unleaded cost 132.7p per litre and diesel cost 141.7p per litre on the afternoon of Monday, March 10.

4. Esso, Newcastle Road

At Esso, on Newcastle Road, unleaded cost 132.7p per litre and diesel cost 141.7p per litre on the afternoon of Monday, March 10. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:South TynesideMotorists
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice